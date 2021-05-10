James Simpson

Arctic Awakening Game Website
The promotional website for our upcoming game, Arctic Awakening. We wanted to go for something simple that matched the general design language of our new studio website and showcased the game itself with a background video. The website is now live at https://arcticawakening.com.

