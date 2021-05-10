Natalie Grakovski

INFOGRAPHIC POSTER

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski
  • Save
INFOGRAPHIC POSTER photoshop vector graphics illustrator infographics design infographic design infographic poster infographics adobe illustrator cc adobe photoshop cc adobe illustrator adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Infographic poster design: "How To Ride A Longboard".

Working with Illustrator tools, design principles, vector graphics, colour systems and typographic voice.

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski

More by Natalie Grakovski

View profile
    • Like