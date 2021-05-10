Abdul Mukti

UI Design Explore Ecommerce

Abdul Mukti
Abdul Mukti
  • Save
UI Design Explore Ecommerce ux ui ui design mobile app design app
Download color palette

Sticky Header and Navbar Mobile App (UI Design Explore Ecommerce)

Hasil belajar dari : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYNvl1cyttc

Sumber Icon : Plugin Figma (Iconify)
Sumber Picture : Freepik (https://www.freepik.com/)

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Abdul Mukti
Abdul Mukti

More by Abdul Mukti

View profile
    • Like