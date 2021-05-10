Ian Kolstad

Wine Co. Illustration

Ian Kolstad
Ian Kolstad
  • Save
Wine Co. Illustration wip sketch california hands hippie ladies wine crest design illustration branding badge
Download color palette

An illustration/crest from the graphic graveyard.
This one was for an ethically made wine company.

Designed at Werner Design Werks.
Creative Direction by Sharon Werner.

Ian Kolstad
Ian Kolstad

More by Ian Kolstad

View profile
    • Like