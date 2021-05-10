Mahek Shaikh

Web Design: Carousel Exploration

Web Design: Carousel Exploration userinterface desktopcarousel uidesign ui carouseldesign website design
As part of an overall re-design for an NGO's website, I had the opportunity to explore multiple types of carousels to display their unique case studies. Here is one such exploration.

Posted on May 10, 2021
