Ojo philip oluwaseun

AGROO online farm learning app design

Ojo philip oluwaseun
Ojo philip oluwaseun
  • Save
AGROO online farm learning app design ui designer no code farm learning online farm learning case study farm course app ui mobile app farming app farm app farm school farming course online course farmer farm figma ui ux design dailyui ux design ui
Download color palette

AGROO is an online farm learning app that brings a lot of experienced farming tutors together to give people quality farming course and practical to users

Ojo philip oluwaseun
Ojo philip oluwaseun

More by Ojo philip oluwaseun

View profile
    • Like