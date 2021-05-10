REHO DESIGN

Fashion Brand Identity & Website Design - MODUS
Modus sells unusual women’s clothes that resemble pieces of art. Geometrical shapes, uncommon lines, muted colors, vintage elements, and a lack of patterns are the trademark qualities of the brand that caters to those who seek to stand out. With respect to animals and the environment, Modus uses recyclable, eco-friendly, and vegan materials that are provided by small local businesses.

Contact: rehodesign01@gmail.com

    Like