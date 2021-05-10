Architecture Website Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here's an architecture website design concept.
I have designed and animated all pages. If there is a web developer or Webflow developer, I would be happy to collaborate and convert this concept into a template.
For any collaboration or more information, dm otdigitaldesign@gmail.com
Have a fabulous day, everyone.