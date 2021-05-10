Edgardo Rondón

Here is a collection of Negative Space Medical Cross Logo Concepts.

Top left. Discarded proposal for Droguería La Fe (Drofeca); the concept combines in the negative space preaching hands referring to both the brand name and the devotion of my clients towards the divine and spiritual.
Top right. Proposal approved for Farmacia Santa Bárbara, combines a chalice in the negative space which symbolizes the conversion of Santa Bárbara to Catholicism, it can also be interpreted as a hygia cup, a symbol commonly used in the pharmaceutical territory.
Down left. Combine a plant in the negative space and it's a pharmacy logo concept.
Down right. Logo concept for clinical laboratory, combine a drop of blood in the negative space.
