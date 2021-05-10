INFOGRAPHIC POSTER

Natalie Grakovski

Working with typographic hierarchy, contrast, and vector graphics, this poster treatment was directed to a topic of something I'm passionate about: self-care and health. Visuals help the reader/viewer quickly identify with the subject/topic aiding to understand the data with icons.

