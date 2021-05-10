Straxxxes

Babbler - Glassmorphism Theme

Straxxxes
Straxxxes
  • Save
Babbler - Glassmorphism Theme mobile logo typography admin mobile app design illustrator animation admin panel ux ui illustration design minimal web material branding creative design
Download color palette

I just redesigned the #babbler app again, one day I will have the time actually build this app. But anyway thought I would try a #glassmorphism theme

#MachineLearning #Python #AI #100DaysOfCode #DEVCommunity #IoT #javascript #Serverless #womenintech #CodeNewbie #Livestream

Straxxxes
Straxxxes

More by Straxxxes

View profile
    • Like