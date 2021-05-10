HLA 10th Anniversary Wine Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The wine brand is an ode to typography and color. It represents the broad backgrounds of the company's team members and the commitment of HLA has to the community in Los Angeles.
The geometric colorful pattern stems from the letters HLA, and the negative space between them composes wine bottles.
The pattern's purpose is to represent Los Angeles wide range of cultures as well as to show the intricacy of architecture though the geometry in typography. This celebration of culture, inclusiveness, and architecture synthesizes HLA's 10th year anniversary.