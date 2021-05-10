Jesse Nieman

Nieman Creative Branding Preview

Nieman Creative Branding Preview minimal icon branding logo clean brand
I've been working hard on my web design and development business and put together a clean, simple brand for it to grow under.

This is a quick preview of the brand identity. I used the shapes of the lower case "n" and "c" to create the icon.

More to come. Let me know your thoughts!

Posted on May 10, 2021
