Nieman Creative Branding Preview

I've been working hard on my web design and development business and put together a clean, simple brand for it to grow under.
This is a quick preview of the brand identity. I used the shapes of the lower case "n" and "c" to create the icon.
More to come. Let me know your thoughts!