Beatriz Beltrame

Wallet UI

Beatriz Beltrame
Beatriz Beltrame
  • Save
Wallet UI web graphic design ux digital ui app
Download color palette

Did this one while playing with Figma custom ease :)

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Beatriz Beltrame
Beatriz Beltrame

More by Beatriz Beltrame

View profile
    • Like