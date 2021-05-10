Paulo Queirós

Stonksfolio

Paulo Queirós
Paulo Queirós
  • Save
Stonksfolio uidesign wallet ui cryptocurrency investments finance stocks
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋

Would like to share with you a little UI exercise consisting of a unified investments portfolio of stocks and cryptocurrency 💸💰

Stonks or stinks? I'll leave it up to you 🚀

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Paulo Queirós
Paulo Queirós

More by Paulo Queirós

View profile
    • Like