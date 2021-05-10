Mario Tapia

Wizard Frog 🐸✨

Wizard Frog 🐸✨ color 3d illustration 3dmodelling design character 3d render illustration 3d art
🐸✨Original drawing by: @monitosbonitos.
I love how my good friend Jimena draws wizard frogs, so i asked her to send me a character turnaround so i could model one in 3D. Go follow her amazing work!

