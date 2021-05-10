Alsine BOURDETTE

Audiobi App

Alsine BOURDETTE
Alsine BOURDETTE
  • Save
Audiobi App ui design product design application audio ux ui audio player mobile app listening reading app book audio app audible audiobook
Download color palette

Take a good read anywhere you want to go with Audiobi, an audiobook app that offer chapter navigation, intuitive bookmarks and more.

Alsine BOURDETTE
Alsine BOURDETTE
UI/UX Designer

More by Alsine BOURDETTE

View profile
    • Like