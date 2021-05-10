Eli Slade

View Magnifier Icon

Eli Slade
Eli Slade
  • Save
View Magnifier Icon swiftui app icons
Download color palette

An icon I made for a SwiftUI project I built for magnifying views. You can check out the repository here: https://github.com/elislade/View-Magnifier/

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Eli Slade
Eli Slade

More by Eli Slade

View profile
    • Like