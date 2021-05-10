Randomland Route 66

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was my submission for a art prompt for "Summer" and what is a retro summer throwback more than traveling oooooo'l Route 66? Justin, Ally, and Julio the rooster are illustrated in a mid-century style. Along with Justin's famous line surrounding them.