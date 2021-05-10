Zak

Randomland Route 66

Randomland Route 66 randomland mid-century illustration analog 1950s design retro graphic design
This was my submission for a art prompt for "Summer" and what is a retro summer throwback more than traveling oooooo'l Route 66? Justin, Ally, and Julio the rooster are illustrated in a mid-century style. Along with Justin's famous line surrounding them.

Posted on May 10, 2021
