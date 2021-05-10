Zak

Randomland "Disney Variant"

Randomland "Disney Variant" randomland mid-century illustration analog 1950s retro graphic design
I am a fan of the Youtube channel Randomland by Justin Scarred. He records his travels to various attractions in America and travels ol' Route 66. Justin himself is a fan of mid-century design and anything so retro so I thought it was fitting to a create illustration that reflects that love. The font choice was to mimic the font of the 1950s-60s Disneyland logo.

