Filip Felbar

Osaka - Sofa - Layout Exploration

Filip Felbar
Filip Felbar
  • Save
Osaka - Sofa - Layout Exploration adobe xd layout layout design product osaka furniture white space typography web minimalist digital design editoral
Download color palette

Layout and type exploration for a furniture product page. Personal concept with content from BoConcept

--
Stay in touch for more design work!
Website | Instagram | Behance | Print Store

Filip Felbar
Filip Felbar
Web Designer @Lenus | Young Jury Member @Awwwards

More by Filip Felbar

View profile
    • Like