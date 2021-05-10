Margarita Solianova

Cyberpunk character

Margarita Solianova
Margarita Solianova
  • Save
Cyberpunk character cyberpunk character simple game artist 8bit game game art pixel art
Download color palette

Here is the character from one indie game I helped to make 3 years ago at the beginning of my freelance career. Sad but this game ended up with nothing.

/all rights belong to the client/

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Margarita Solianova
Margarita Solianova

More by Margarita Solianova

View profile
    • Like