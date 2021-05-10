🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This series of illustrations is a coverage of the “Inner critic” article by the Art magazine.
The idea is to show the collective image of the inner critic through illustrations. A character within us reproduces destructive words and ideas which impose destructive thoughts.
