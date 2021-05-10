Anastasiya Zabolotnaya

“Inner critic” article by the Art magazine

This series of illustrations is a coverage of the “Inner critic” article by the Art magazine.

The idea is to show the collective image of the inner critic through illustrations. A character within us reproduces destructive words and ideas which impose destructive thoughts.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119031159/Editorial-illustration-for-art-magazine

