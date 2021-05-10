Oh! Valentino

48-54 Loteria Cards.

Oh! Valentino
Oh! Valentino
Hire Me
  • Save
48-54 Loteria Cards. beach coconut pine boat fish frog loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
48-54 Loteria Cards. beach coconut pine boat fish frog loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
48-54 Loteria Cards. beach coconut pine boat fish frog loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
48-54 Loteria Cards. beach coconut pine boat fish frog loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
48-54 Loteria Cards. beach coconut pine boat fish frog loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
48-54 Loteria Cards. beach coconut pine boat fish frog loteriayamix cutecharacter loteriamexicana mexico ohvalentino card cute kawaii loteria
Download color palette
  1. 54-La Rana.jpg
  2. 49-El Pino.jpg
  3. 50-El Pescado.jpg
  4. 51-La Palma.jpg
  5. 52-La Maceta.jpg
  6. 53-El Arpa.jpg

✨LOTERÍA Y AMIX. 54 ILLUSTRATED CARDS. 💖

This is my new personal project based on a traditional mexican game called “Lotería” 54 illustrated cards for 54 twitter friends. Hope you like it!

Made in Affinity Designer for iPad @affinitybyserif

Follow me on Instagram: http://instagram.com/oh.valentino

Oh! Valentino
Oh! Valentino
ColorFULLY ⭐️ Graphic 'n Character Designer 💖✨🇨🇴
Hire Me

More by Oh! Valentino

View profile
    • Like