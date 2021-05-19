Greywood Health Center :: Brand Elements

Trending designs to inspire you
Greywood Health Center was looking for a sophisticated, yet calming brand that reflected their expertise and professionalism. An acorn paired with a wood grain texture was chosen for its association with strength and potential, and colors for their warmth and sophistication.
Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram