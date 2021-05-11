Trending designs to inspire you
Simple concept for Gurieli Tea webpage.
Gurieli tea is an exclusive product of highest quality. The tea leaves are hand-picked in the morning hours when their technological and biochemical potential are at its peak. The plantations, where the tea bushes are grown through selective breeding, are situated in the mountainous region of Western Georgia 400 meters above sea level.