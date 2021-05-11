Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GURIELI TEA

GURIELI TEA mountain ecommerce simple print mobile republic guria aromatic tea western georgia breeding tea plantations monochrome black tea history of gurieli tea farm web exclusive tea georgia typography
  1. GURIELI TEA.mp4
  2. Gurieli-Tea-Main.png
  3. Gurieli-Tea-History.png
  4. Gurilei-Tea-Black.png
  5. Gurieli-Tea-Mobile.png

Simple concept for Gurieli Tea webpage.

Gurieli tea is an exclusive product of highest quality. The tea leaves are hand-picked in the morning hours when their technological and biochemical potential are at its peak. The plantations, where the tea bushes are grown through selective breeding, are situated in the mountainous region of Western Georgia 400 meters above sea level.

