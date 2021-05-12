Pacific Gold Cannabis Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Is there ANYTHING more fun than packaging? Especially when your client wants to go big or go home. Custom dieliness, gold foil, embossing, stickers... ALL THE THINGS.⠀
⠀
We didn’t want Pacific Gold to feel medicinal like many modern cannabis brands, and we also wanted to steer clear of the neon green or black and gold stoner bro culture.⠀
⠀
The packaging is closed with a sticker indicating the strain. Break the sticker seal and the box slides open with a custom insert with slits to hold a Pacific Gold sticker, and underneath that, the vape pen in a child proof tube. ⠀
⠀
See more of the full case study here: https://hoodzpahdesign.com/portfolio/pacific-gold-branding/