Amy Hood
Hoodzpah

Pacific Gold Cannabis Branding

Pacific Gold Cannabis Branding packaging packaging design cannabis packaging cannabis branding cannabis logo seal illustration logo hoodzpah branding
  1. 1_pacific_Gold_retro_packaging_feature_red_2250px.jpg
  2. 0_Pacific_Gold_Feature_1500px_2boxes.jpg

Is there ANYTHING more fun than packaging? Especially when your client wants to go big or go home. Custom dieliness, gold foil, embossing, stickers... ALL THE THINGS.⁠⠀
We didn’t want Pacific Gold to feel medicinal like many modern cannabis brands, and we also wanted to steer clear of the neon green or black and gold stoner bro culture.⁠⠀
The packaging is closed with a sticker indicating the strain. Break the sticker seal and the box slides open with a custom insert with slits to hold a Pacific Gold sticker, and underneath that, the vape pen in a child proof tube. ⁠⠀
See more of the full case study here: https://hoodzpahdesign.com/portfolio/pacific-gold-branding/

