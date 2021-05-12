Pacific Gold Cannabis Branding

Is there ANYTHING more fun than packaging? Especially when your client wants to go big or go home. Custom dieliness, gold foil, embossing, stickers... ALL THE THINGS.⁠⠀

We didn’t want Pacific Gold to feel medicinal like many modern cannabis brands, and we also wanted to steer clear of the neon green or black and gold stoner bro culture.⁠⠀

The packaging is closed with a sticker indicating the strain. Break the sticker seal and the box slides open with a custom insert with slits to hold a Pacific Gold sticker, and underneath that, the vape pen in a child proof tube. ⁠⠀

See more of the full case study here: https://hoodzpahdesign.com/portfolio/pacific-gold-branding/