Mauricio Cremer

Wiley Post Airport Identity

Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Hire Me
  • Save
Wiley Post Airport Identity
Download color palette

Proposed logo for Wiley Post Airport. Unfortunately, they passed for something more "modern".

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Let's Build a Brand.
Hire Me

More by Mauricio Cremer

View profile
    • Like