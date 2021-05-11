Realizeit Landing Page

When it came time to design their new website, the team at Realizeit was expressly interested in focusing on the power of the platform, rather than relying on graphic embellishments to sell their message.

To add a layer of visual interest to the photography, we collaborated with the product experts at Realizeit to distill some of their most powerful features or progress notifications into simplified UI pop visuals that we overlaid upon select images. In other instances, we interjected a horizontal and vertical gradient border to one side of an image. Our intent was to create a unique and ownable visual motif that could easily be extended across collateral irrespective of the subject or crop of the image. These progressing gradients came to represent the exponential effect of forward movement and upward progression that Realizeit’s one-to-one adaptive learning engine delivers.