NSU Undergraduate Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Collaborated on the NSU Undergrad site as a freelance designer. Assisted in adding content to an existing grid of blocks and designs using Cascade CMS as the platform. The following page is just one of over 100 pages I worked on. https://undergrad.nova.edu/index.html