Fantasy Raffles :: Logo Exploration

We explored a lot of different options for the Fantasy Raffles logo, taking inspiration from sports-related brands. Working in a raffle ticket to the logo ensured a strong nod to the supporting idea of the company, while a refreshing blue and electric orange color palette set Fantasy Raffles apart from their competitors.

