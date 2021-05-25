Fantasy Raffles :: Logo Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We explored a lot of different options for the Fantasy Raffles logo, taking inspiration from sports-related brands. Working in a raffle ticket to the logo ensured a strong nod to the supporting idea of the company, while a refreshing blue and electric orange color palette set Fantasy Raffles apart from their competitors.
—
Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram