Eric Small
LLT Group

Fantasy Raffles :: Logo Exploration

Eric Small
LLT Group
Eric Small for LLT Group
Fantasy Raffles :: Logo Exploration sports exploration ticket raffle football fantasy word mark wordmark all caps blue logo mark logotype logo branding brand
We explored a lot of different options for the Fantasy Raffles logo, taking inspiration from sports-related brands. Working in a raffle ticket to the logo ensured a strong nod to the supporting idea of the company, while a refreshing blue and electric orange color palette set Fantasy Raffles apart from their competitors.

Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
