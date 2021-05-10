Casey Ridings

No H Studios Logo

Casey Ridings
Casey Ridings
Hire Me
  • Save
No H Studios Logo paper crafts vector branding logo design logo mark logo design
Download color palette

Logo designed for No H Studios, a paper crafts brand by Sara Suleski.

Sara shared a series of sketches with me. I used those sketches to come up with a few design concepts. This is the one she ultimately chose.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Casey Ridings
Casey Ridings
thanks for checking out my portfolio!
Hire Me

More by Casey Ridings

View profile
    • Like