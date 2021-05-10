No H Studios Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo designed for No H Studios, a paper crafts brand by Sara Suleski.
Sara shared a series of sketches with me. I used those sketches to come up with a few design concepts. This is the one she ultimately chose.