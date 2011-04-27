Jeremy Girard

Blog Teasers

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
Blog Teasers website content purple blue georgia
Download color palette

Work on a bit of a realignment for an existing client. The project is very, very information heavy, so I'm having some fun with trying to figure out how best to format all this copy!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like