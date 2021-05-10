Ahamed Jobayer

Minions House

Ahamed Jobayer
Ahamed Jobayer
  • Save
Minions House childrens illustration child logo minions cartoon illustrator minimal branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

This is a logo which created by me and this total project work in Adobe Illustrator .
I enjoy to do this project!

You can placed order here- https://www.fiverr.com/jobayer4004

Ahamed Jobayer
Ahamed Jobayer

More by Ahamed Jobayer

View profile
    • Like