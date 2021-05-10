Marcus Eriksson - Logo Detail

Marcus Eriksson

Director & Photographer

Marcus is a prolific photographer based in Vancouver. He works with high profile clients and personalities and his photos have a unique and clean style. We wanted to create an interesting and organic way for his photography to stand out within the site, and as such, every reload has a different layout to bring different photos to the forefront.

We also created a unique index for visitors to quickly navigate to specific clients, and a very simple overall site UI and navigation to draw the eye to the imagery. The homepage also has a 'screensaver mode' if the user does not interact with it for a few seconds, which pulls imagery from Marcus' projects and displays them in an eye-pleasing reel.

https://themarcus.com

Credits

Design: Marvin Schwaibold, Tom Sears and Lionel Taurus

Development: Adam Hartwig

Motion Design: Yael Bienenstock

Project Management: Shayna Friedman

Photography: Marcus Eriksson

Made with love by the concepts* team at Squarespace.