Marcus Eriksson Photography Folio

Marcus Eriksson
Director & Photographer
Marcus is a prolific photographer based in Vancouver. He works with high profile clients and personalities and his photos have a unique and clean style. We wanted to create an interesting and organic way for his photography to stand out within the site, and as such, every reload has a different layout to bring different photos to the forefront.
We also created a unique index for visitors to quickly navigate to specific clients, and a very simple overall site UI and navigation to draw the eye to the imagery. The homepage also has a 'screensaver mode' if the user does not interact with it for a few seconds, which pulls imagery from Marcus' projects and displays them in an eye-pleasing reel.
https://themarcus.com
Credits
Design: Marvin Schwaibold, Tom Sears and Lionel Taurus
Development: Adam Hartwig
Motion Design: Yael Bienenstock
Project Management: Shayna Friedman
Photography: Marcus Eriksson
Made with love by the concepts* team at Squarespace.