Scanning - Does the government app scan my phone?

Scanning - Does the government app scan my phone?
Project 2020 - SwissCovid App Facts

Visual concept, illustration/animation for swisscovid-app-facts.ch

There were many questions about the SwissCovid App. Under the motto "Not for the app, not against the app - but so that people understand what is happening", swisscovid-app-facts.ch provides information and answers questions.

Posted on May 10, 2021
