Scanning - Does the government app scan my phone?

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project 2020 - SwissCovid App Facts
Visual concept, illustration/animation for swisscovid-app-facts.ch
There were many questions about the SwissCovid App. Under the motto "Not for the app, not against the app - but so that people understand what is happening", swisscovid-app-facts.ch provides information and answers questions.