Peter Gearing - Personal Training

Peter Gearing - Personal Training
A quick 5min project for a Personal Trainer. Wanted the logo in a font (Calibri) that was readily available so he could develop, add to it in future and match it easily in his own homemade branding materials.

Posted on May 10, 2021
