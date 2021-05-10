Peter Gearing - Personal Training

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A quick 5min project for a Personal Trainer. Wanted the logo in a font (Calibri) that was readily available so he could develop, add to it in future and match it easily in his own homemade branding materials.