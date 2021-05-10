Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SOSA hellodribbble logo design logo animation new designer gif dribbble hola hello welcome dribble hello dribbble
Hey Dribbble,

After 5 years of learnings in my designer career i'm trying to restructure my goals and creating my personal brand.

Developing my brand is something that i struggle with but after 1 year of instrospection i think i know the way.

Btw, this is my last year of two to grow as designer or else i will have to go back to my boring systems engineering career, don't let me die.

Have a good day,
