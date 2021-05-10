Hey Dribbble,

After 5 years of learnings in my designer career i'm trying to restructure my goals and creating my personal brand.

Developing my brand is something that i struggle with but after 1 year of instrospection i think i know the way.

Btw, this is my last year of two to grow as designer or else i will have to go back to my boring systems engineering career, don't let me die.

Have a good day,

SOSA

Tw | Be