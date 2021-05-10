CHILDREN'S DAY (こどもの日)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For All Nippon Airways. 2-colour Risograph illustration for their ad campaign. This piece was on the Japanese holiday Children's Day with lots of carp streamers. Printed in Toronto by Vide Press.