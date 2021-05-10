Realistic Chalk Drawings Lettering

More information on this Design

Chalk Procreate Lettering Bundle is everything you need to start creating realistic chalkboard drawings & lettering by using IPad Pro and Rpocreate app! A product contains 50 amazing brushes, which will help you to achieve realistic looking chalk effect, and also to make perfect chalk lettering composition by mixing styles, textures, and elements.

These brushes are all optimized for lettering to make your designs turn out looking professional, no need for a steady hand or exceptional lettering skills. You will also get handy grids, so you can arrange the letters correctly and evenly.

IMPORTANT: These brushes are for the iOS app Procreate 4 and for use with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil (or compatible STYLUS). These brushes DO NOT WORK IN PHOTOSHOP or other application.

Included :

8 x Lettering Chalk brushes

6 x Chalk Effect Brushes

1 x Script Brush

3 x Stroke liners, which will help to circle your letters with repeated elements

5 x Pattern Brushes

5 x Banner Brushes

15 x Stamp-element Brushes

9 x Grids from 2 to 10

5 Bonus Brushes

Requirements: Apple iPad with OS 10/11 Apple Pencil or similar stylus Procreate App version 3 & 4 (found on the Apple App store)

Download: For detailed instructions on how to install brushes in Procreate, please refer to the following links.

Please note, these files are delivered as a .zip.

I wish you a great chalky adventure!

Buy Now Here : https://designbundles.net/letter-elfa-studio/1319596-realistic-chalk-drawings-and-lettering?ref=3UFa72