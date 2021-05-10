Zach Roszczewski

Klarna Iconography

Klarna iconography custom crafted to compliment their bold and charismatic brand presence.

Check out the full case study that outlines the multi-tier icons, app ui, and the style guidelines book in the link below.

http://www.zachroszczewski.com/klarna

Icon & Illustration Design Studio. San Diego, Ca.
