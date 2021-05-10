Lou Bagel hitting a Pixelot slime with an axe

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
game art sunglasses bagel pixel art indiegame indiedev pixelart
Did a blog post shouting out another indie developer who I've been following for years and released their game Pixelot.

Created this animation (pseudo fan art?) of my bagel avatar attacking a Pixelot (inspired) slime.

Posted on May 10, 2021
