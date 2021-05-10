Valeria Beccari

Hollow knight

Valeria Beccari
Valeria Beccari
  • Save
Hollow knight aesthetic game art remake gamedesign lady graphic cute character art procreate illustration digital art
Download color palette

In my spare time I love some good games, mostly those with a very particular aesthetic, such Hollow Knight. I had lots of fun with this one and it made me want to play the game all over again: I really suggest to at least watch a demo, trailer or also listen to the sound design. Everything is just perfect.

Valeria Beccari
Valeria Beccari

More by Valeria Beccari

View profile
    • Like