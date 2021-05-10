Roads & Highways Construct Landing Page 👷

Hi, Friends! 👋

This is my exploration of the Construct Landing Page interaction. Construct means the work of building or making something, especially Highways & Roads, Buildings, Bridges, etc.

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨

🖤 Give your feedback on the comment section down below and don't forget to press "L" to share some love.

⚡️ Need help with design?

Contact us on:

https://www.manektech.com/contact-us.html

Or

info@manektech.com