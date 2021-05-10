‎Contendu - Making Social Easy | Website

Elis Shteer

Are you ready to take the hard work out of social media content creation for your salon? Want to easily create a beautiful social social feed with engaging content?

With Contendu you'll get daily post recommendations with personalized content suggestions for your salon.
Just give it your personal touch and share directly to social media, to highlight your business' services and attract new clients!

Link to website: https://contendu.com

Posted on May 10, 2021
