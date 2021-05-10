2_yerba mate can_50designProject

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yerba mate can design - for people who want to stay up longer at night. I use yerba for this purpose, sooo - it was easy to come up with the theme ;)
I decided to make a project where I challenge myself to make 50 designs to better my design work. This is my second shot.