gēse connect | Logo

Hello Rockstars :-)

This is my logo design of my recent brand package kit.

Have any feedback? Most Welcome :)

Press "L" to show some Love to my Design 🧡

Thank you for your time!

View full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119216797/gese-connect-Brand-Package

If you have any project in mind just say hello at

"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"

Follow Me on Behance I Linkedin I Dribble