How to find a Mystery Man - BBC Science Focus

A new illustration for the latest issue of BBC Science Focus for the Aleks Krotoski column where an old puzzle from an ARPG card game of the early 2000s where the player had to find someone anywhere in the world was finally solved by the help of AI.
At last Satoshi has been found