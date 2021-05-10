Samira Pourkhalil

ECLIPSE

Samira Pourkhalil
Samira Pourkhalil
  • Save
ECLIPSE vector illustration fish birds character design monster black and white hybrid illustration
Download color palette

And finally, my illustration for an occasion when the sun disappears.

To see each character individually, you are welcome to visit: https://dribbble.com/samirapourkhalil/collections/2498348-characters-design-for-an-iconic-illustration

Samira Pourkhalil
Samira Pourkhalil

More by Samira Pourkhalil

View profile
    • Like